The Dewey Business Partnership will host its end-of-season beach party from 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 21 from New Orleans Street to Dagsworthy Street, Dewey Beach.

This is a family-friendly event, and kids of all ages are welcome.

“The beach and the bay are the crown jewels of our town,” said Steve “Monty” Montgomery, owner of the Starboard and member of the DBP. “So why not throw a party in Delaware's most famous party town to bring everyone who has a stake in our town and enjoy our beautiful beach, the ocean, and some terrific live music on our beach?”

The day of the beach party also coincides with the local election in Dewey Beach, happening that same day, so Montgomery and the entire partnership of businesses want to encourage everyone to come out after voting and “bury the sand shovel.”

A $5 covers discounted pricing on food, beer and wine, served on the beach, live music from Ben Leory & The Snap from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and The 19th Street Band from 7 to 9 p.m., bonfires and s’mores — bring supplies.

For more, visit deweybusinesspartnership.com.