DUI charges were just the beginning for a Fernandina Beach, Florida, couple bicycling late Friday, as the two then had sex in the back of a patrol car, and one fled naked from deputies, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

Aaron Seth Thomas, 31, also was charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious exhibition, two more of threats against public officials, attempted escape, resisting arrest with violence, unnatural lascivious act, exposing sexual organs and theft, according to jail records. Megan Lynn Mondanaro, 35, also was charged with unnatural or lascivious act, resisting arrest with violence and exposing sexual organs.

A deputy was patrolling on South 14th Street about 11:40 p.m. when he spotted their bicycles, one with no lights and the other with only a headlight, narrowly avoiding getting hit by a car as they cut across the road, the arrest reports said. The deputy pulled the pair over in the 800 block of Sadler Road and learned both had been drinking beer at a bar. The two were arrested as seven cans of beer were found in the man’s backpack.

As the couple waited in the deputy’s cruiser to go to jail, they “took their clothes off and started to have sex,” the arrest reports said. Thomas was fully unclothed, while the woman pulled her pants down and top up.

Thomas was taken out of the cruiser but pulled away from a deputy, shoved him to the ground and fled, the report said. He ran naked through a shopping center parking lot before deputies found him behind an ice cream store on South Fletcher Avenue. Mondanaro was moved to another cruiser but kicked two deputies several times before she was pushed down and restrained, the report said.