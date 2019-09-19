Nanticoke Memorial Hospital, 801 Middleford Road, Seaford, will hold a Better Breathers Club from 1 to 2 p.m. Oct. 8 in the Medical Staff Conference Room of the hospital.

This free support group is open to anyone affected by a chronic lung disease including relatives and caregivers.

The Better Breathers Club offers a venue for participants to learn from guest speakers and educational materials, socialize with others affected by a chronic lung disease and practice skills that will help them better manage their condition and improve their quality of life.

Refreshments will be provided and registration is required.

For information or to register, call 629-6611, ext. 1010.