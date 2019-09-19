Nanticoke Memorial Hospital, 801 Middleford Road, Seaford, will host a stroke support group from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Oct. 8 in the Medical Staff Conference Room.

This support group provides education, community resources and emotional support to those who were affected by this life-altering event. Meetings comprise guest speakers and breakaway sessions for caregivers and stroke survivors to discuss concerns, providing support and networking. Pre-registration is not required.

For information, call 629- 6224 or visit nanticoke.org/stroke.