How did the opioid crisis come about? One factor was how Purdue Pharma and its owners profited from pill sales.

This video of a deposition from a Kentucky court case has just been obtained by ProPublica after a years-long legal wrangle.



Richard Sackler, of the family that owns Purdue Pharma, was questioned in 2015 about the amount of money made from OxyContin. In the video, he denies any role.

The lawsuit was settled later for $24 million.

To read the full story, go to: https://www.propublica.org/article/watch-richard-sackler-deny-his-familys-role-in-the-opioid-crisis

