The annual Live Chef Throw Down at the Southern Delaware Wine, Food and Music Festival is set for Sept. 28 at Independence Clubhouse, 30174 Ethan Allen Court, Millsboro.

A benefit for the Beau Biden Foundation for the Protection of Children and Children & Families First Delaware, SoDel Fest, as it is known to its followers, features more than 20 of coastal Delaware’s top restaurants, more than 50 wines, craft beers and spirits, a silent auction, musicians and their signature feature the Live Chef Throw Down.

With previous themes of North vs. South and Lewes vs. Rehoboth the oven mitts are off for this year’s Battle of the Sexes. Leading the teams are Lisa DiFebo, of DiFebo’s, and Bill Clifton, of the Counting House. Both teams will donate their time and skills to create delicious dishes in front of a captive audience using baskets of ingredients kept secret until they open them during the competition.

For tickets and more, visit sodelfest.com.