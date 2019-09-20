Beebe Healthcare will offer its next six-week program for those living with diabetes starting from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 30 at South Coastal Library, 43 Kent Ave., Bethany Beach.

The Healthy Living Workshop for Diabetes program is designed to help adults who are living with diabetes take charge of their health and their life. The group will meet for six Mondays, through Nov. 4, and learn techniques to deal with symptoms of diabetes, fatigue, pain, stress and emotional problems to live a healthier life.

This course is open to a limited number of people, so registration is required to bit.ly/30EOLAB.

Topics will include techniques to deal with the symptoms of diabetes, fatigue, pain, hyper/hypoglycemia, stress and emotional problems such as depression, anger, fear and frustration; appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength and endurance; healthy eating; appropriate use of medication; and working more effectively with health care providers.

All self-management programs are evidence-based and were originally developed at Stanford University. This program is offered locally by Beebe Healthcare in partnership with the Delaware Division of Public Health.

For more, call 645-3337.