BenchMark Physical Therapy recently opened an outpatient clinic at 30166 Commerce Drive, near BJ’s Wholesale Club.

It is the first Delaware location for BenchMark, which has grown from a single clinic in Tennessee to more than 300 clinics across the U.S.

The clinic offers outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance and total joint replacement programs.

Clinic director Ryan Tezak earned a doctor of physical therapy degree from Clarkson University. He is joined on the staff by physical therapist Ryan Grube, who earned a master’s of physical therapy degree from Thomas Jefferson University.

Hours for the Millsboro clinic are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and may be reached at 302-663-9890.

For more, call 663-9890 or visit benchmarkpt.com.