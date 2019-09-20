The Delaware Department of Transportation announced its contractor, Grassbusters Landscaping Company Inc., will begin the Savannah Road pedestrian and bicycle improvements Sept. 30, requiring daytime lane closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

The work consists of improving safety for bicyclists along Savannah Road by installing a dedicated bike lane and narrowing vehicular lane widths; pedestrian improvements at the intersection of Savannah Road and American Legion Road; and paving on American Legion Road.

During lane closures, flaggers will be onsite to direct motorists.