Delaware Seashore State Park will be hosting its first-ever “Big Truck Day” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Indian River Marina, 39415 Inlet Road, Rehoboth Beach.

Children of all ages will have the opportunity to get up close to some of the park’s heavy equipment and special use vehicles. Maintenance, enforcement, education and marina staff will all be present to greet visitors and answer questions. Children will even be able to climb in the drivers’ seats for photo opportunities.

Among the various vehicles to be on display include a beach sweeper, front-end loader, minibus, Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control dump truck forklift, Natural Resources police vehicle and an ocean rescue truck. If conditions allow, U.S. Coast Guard Station Indian River will dock at the marina with one of their vessels. In addition, there will be a demonstration of specialized marina equipment in action, hauling and moving large boats in the boatyard.

An added bonus to the event is a car seat check station. A certified car seat safety technician will be present at the event to do free car seat safety inspections.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, call 227-6991 or visit destateparks.com.