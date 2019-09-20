The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Parks & Recreation will host a public open house to review potential improvements to Fenwick Island State Park as part of a public-private partnership from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 2 at Fenwick Island Town Hall, 800 Coastal Highway.

A display of existing conditions, proposed improvements and maps will be available for the public to view. Recommended improvements include methods for increasing public safety and relieving traffic congestion, upgraded infrastructure, and the addition of new recreational amenities, which will meet the needs of increased visitation. Members of the community are encouraged to attend to share thoughts, ask questions and leave comments.

For more, visit destateparks.com/FenwickImprovements or call 739-9187.