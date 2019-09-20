The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the Lewes to Georgetown Trail from Log Cabin Hill Road, Milton, to Route 9 in Lewes, will be closed from 7 p.m. Sept. 26 to 5 p.m. Sept. 27.

The closure is due to required herbicide application for vegetation control as part of the final work of the trail maintenance project

The Delaware Department of Transportation and its hired contractor only apply herbicides that are registered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for vegetation control purposes. The EPA has determined through its testing and review process that when these herbicides are applied according to the label instructions, their application "poses no unreasonable risks to human health, wildlife or the environment."