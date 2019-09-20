Peter VanBuskirk, a former dean of admissions of Franklin & Marshall College for 12 years, shared his insightful and thought-provoking college workshops to Sussex Academy juniors and seniors on Sept. 10.

VanBuskirk’s presentation to the seniors was titled, “Make Your College Application Count.”

“It put into perspective how much work goes into applying for college,” said Sydney Admacik. “It was interesting and helpful to see the process from the perspective of a dean of admission and will allow us to be better prepared when completing our applications.”

The juniors heard “The Admission Game” presentation.

“I really learned how complicated the college application and process is and how much there is to think about,” said Lluvia Sanchez.

Sussex Academy parent and staff member Steve Oscar attended both presentations and said, “It was interesting to learn about the inside game that is part of college admissions. I now have a better idea as to how to assist my children when it comes time to complete their college applications.”

The Sussex Academy Foundation funded VanBuskirk’s presentation.

For more, call 856-3636 or email gina.derrickson@saas.k12.de.us.