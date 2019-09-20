New Castle County Police are looking for surveillance footage from a neighboring house that may help identify a robbery suspect.

According to police, on the evening of Sept. 17, around 8:30 p.m., patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Wagon Wheel Lane in the community of Denison Ridge in Hockessin for the report of a burglary to a residence.

When they arrived at the scene the officers learned that a suspect did in fact break into the residence and steal numerous items, police said.

Detectives from the New Castle County Division of Police Criminal Investigations Unit have since assumed the investigation.

The detectives are asking for anyone who has surveillance footage of the area or anyone might have witnessed any suspicious behavior in this community to contact Detective Alex Laux at Alex.Laux@newcastlede.gov (302) 395-2756 or Detective Megan McCole at Megan.McCole@newcastlede.gov (302) 395-2786.

Citizens with information can also call NCCPD’s non-emergency number at 302-573-2800. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333 or IM on Facebook at New Castle County Police Department.