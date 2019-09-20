The Department of Transportation's contractor Marinis Brothers Inc. is scheduled to resume bridge painting and concrete sealing on two bridges over the Assawoman Canal in Ocean View on Sept. 30, through January 2020.

There will be lane shifts on Route 26/Atlantic Avenue between Riga Drive and Sandbar Court from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Lane closures will occur from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays, pending weather.

Central Avenue between Captains Court and Penney Lane will have lane closures from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. weekdays, pending weather.

During the painting of the bridges, there will be a reduction of vertical clearance over the waterway by 3'3". The painting includes the removal of the existing paint material and priming/recoating with a lead-free paint on the steel bridge.