Yorklyn, starts Sept. 23

From 7:30 a.m. Sept. 23, until 5 a.m. Sept. 27, pending weather, Snuff Mill Road between Creek Road and 9 Gates Road, Yorklyn will be closed for the removal and replacement of a crossroad pipe for drainage improvements..

Detour Route: Snuff Mill Road to Creek Road onto Ashland Clinton School Road to Old Kennett Pike and return to Snuff Mill Road.

Detour signage will be posted.

WTMC 1380 a.m. provides motorists real-time traffic conditions throughout Delaware. To report any travel or traffic related issues: cell phone in Delaware, dial #77; 800-324-8379; or 302-659-4600.