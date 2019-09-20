Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts, announced Ray Kumm was named executive chef at Lupo Italian Kitchen in Rehoboth Beach, one of the hospitality company’s 11 restaurants in coastal Delaware.

Krumm, a native of Baltimore County, Maryland, has more than 10 years of experience in high-end restaurants, including establishments in Baltimore and Chicago.

“We are excited about Ray’s background, and we value the knowledge that he brings to Lupo,” said Doug Ruley, vice president of culinary operations for SoDel Concepts. “As SoDel Concepts grows, Ray’s experience will be an asset.”

Kumm was previously the sous chef at Sotto Sopra, a top-rated Italian restaurant in Baltimore. He was also executive sous chef at Bad Hunter, a produce-focused concept in Chicago. Kumm also spent time in Philadelphia, where he was a produce buyer and cheese program manager for a food distribution company.

Kumm lives in downtown Rehoboth Beach with his fiancée, Katherine.

