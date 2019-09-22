Police say he was wearing dark clothing and had no lights on his bike.

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash in Frankford involving a bicyclist.

The incident occurred around 8:55 p.m. on Friday,September 20, as a bicyclist was traveling northbound on Dupont Boulevard (Route 113) in the left lane, just south of Hickory Street. A 2011 Ford Escape was also traveling northbound on Route 113, approaching the vicinity of the bicyclist. According to police, the bicycle was not equipped with lights and the rider was wearing dark clothing. The operator of the Escape failed to see the bicyclist and struck the bike, ejecting the rider.

The bicyclist, a 62-year-old Tony L. Townsend, of Seaford, was transported to Beebe Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The operator of the escape, a 24-year-old male from Seaford, was properly restrained and did not sustain injuries.

Northbound Dupont Boulevard was closed for approximately two-and-a-half hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.