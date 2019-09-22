Teddy Turenne 39, of New York, and Joseph Pascall 29, of Georgia, arrested

Two people were arrested in Georgetown on forgery and identity theft charges.



Around 11:20 a.m. on Thursday, September 19, a Georgetown Police Department officer stopped a vehicle traveling southbound on Dupont Boulevard, in the area of Edward Street, for traffic violations.



According to police, a subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of marijuana and numerous items associated with the forging of personal identification documents. Officers located and seized equipment used to manufacture fake drivers’ licenses and identifications. Recovered from the vehicle were dozens of plastic cards as well as holograms depicting numerous state seals. Several cell phones, two laptop computers, a bar code scanner and an identification printer were seized from the vehicle as well.

Teddy Turenne 39, of New York, and Joseph Pascall 29, of Georgia, were each charged with identity theft, 15 counts of possession of forgery devices, two counts of second-degree forgery, possession of scanning device, possession of marijuana and conspiracy. Turenne was also charged with multiple traffic offenses.

Both were committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $40,000 cash bond.