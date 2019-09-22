22-year-old Daniel A. Allen and 27-year-old Alexia K. Allen

Delaware State Police arrested a brother and sister after probation search led to the discovery of drugs and weapons.

On Friday, September 20, members of the Governor’s Task Force were contacted by probation officers about 22-year-old Daniel A. Allen. Allen was serving a home confinement sentence for a previous drug dealing conviction. Probation officers had conducted a pre-approved administrative search at his residence in the 700 block of Atlanta Road in Seaford, where they found Allen and his sister, 27-year-old Alexia K. Allen, and two children.

During the search, probation officers found approximately 19.46 grams of cocaine, approximately 1429.54 grams of marijuana, about 290 THC vape cartridges, a 12 gauge bolt-action shotgun, two knives with blades over three inches, metal knuckles, numerous rounds of 12 gauge shotgun ammunition and over $1,000 in suspected drug proceeds

Daniel Allen was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, possession with intent to deliver a substance in a tier two quantity, possession of ammunition by a person prohibited, two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of cocaine in a tier three quantity, two counts of possession of a controlled substance in a tier one quantity, two counts of possession of a deadly weapon, third-degree conspiracy, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $57,500 cash-only bond.

Alexia Allen was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree conspiracy and maintaining a drug property. She was released on her own recognizance.