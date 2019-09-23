Once Upon a Time: An Enchanted Evening is the theme for this year's Homecoming. Here's a look at the spirit week themes and when dance royalty will be named.

Appoquinimink High School’s Homecoming dance is Saturday, which means spirit week dress-up themes and court nominations are going to be the focus of the week for the Jaguars.

This year’s dance theme is Once Upon a Time: An Enchanted Evening, so some of the spirit week days will involve the the fairytale topic.

Dress-up days:

9/23- Media Monday: Dress as your favorite meme, emoji or Tik Tok

9/24- Tropical Tuesday: Rock your favorite Hawaiian/Caribbean gear

9/25- World Culture Wednesday: Dress to represent your culture or red, white and blue

9/26- Throw Back Thursday: Dress like your from the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s or 90s

9/27- Fantasy Character Friday: Assigned “villain color”

Freshman-Purple (Ursula) Sophomores-Red (Queen of Hearts) Juniors-Blue (Hades) Seniors-Black (Maleficent) Faculty-White (Fairy Godmothers)

A pep rally will take place Friday during the school where the court will be presented. (Not open to the public.)

The game is Friday at 7 p.m. The Jaguars take on William Penn, and the royalty will be announced at halftime.