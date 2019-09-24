Airbnb announced its Delaware host community earned a combined $14.2 million in supplemental income while welcoming approximately 63,800 guest arrivals to the state this summer, from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day.

“Throughout the summer of 2019, we have continued to see the significant, positive impact of our short-term rental community across Delaware,” said Kelley Gossett, head of Mid-Atlantic Public Policy for Airbnb. “With more guest arrivals this summer than ever before, hosts and small businesses have been able to enjoy the opportunities created by an expanded tourism economy. As we mark yet another historic summer and look ahead, we hope to keep working with state government, as well as towns and cities statewide, to ensure short-term rentals can continue to play a strong role in the entire Delaware economy.”

The top five city destinations for Airbnb guests to Delaware this summer were, in order, Rehoboth Beach, Bethany Beach, Lewes, Ocean View and Dewey Beach. Rehoboth Beach alone had its biggest night ever for Airbnb guest arrivals during Memorial Day Weekend.

The top five origin cities for Airbnb guests to Delaware were, in order, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Baltimore, New York City and Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

In summer 2019, Kent County saw 2,400 total guest arrivals, for a total host income of $270,000; New Castle County saw 5,800 total guest arrivals, for a total host income of $954,000; and Sussex County saw 55,600 total guest arrivals, for a total host income of $13 million.