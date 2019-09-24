Easterseals Delaware & Maryland’s Eastern Shore announced it received a grant from the Longwood Foundation to offer children under the age of three with autism Applied Behavior Analysis therapy.

“Easterseals is pleased to partner with the Longwood Foundation to offer children and families ABA therapy,” said Easterseals President/CE, Kenan Sklenar. “Studies show how effective this form of therapy is, especially for young and growing minds. We are thrilled to have the Longwood Foundation behind us in this endeavor.”

ABA therapy programs help increase language and communication skills, and improve attention, focus, social skills, memory and academics by focusing on teaching new skills. Family education and support is also a critical component when working with very young children. Studies show, when ABA therapy starts before age 2, the therapy is even more successful.

Since 1937, the Longwood Foundation has invested in the quality of life and future of Delaware and southern Chester County. The Foundation intends to benefit the residents, environment, and culture of Delaware and within a 4-mile radius of Longwood Gardens. They seek to invest in nonprofit organizations that empower individuals and communities. Their intention is to provide grants that will accelerate an organization’s success towards addressing a community challenge within our geographic boundaries. They provide support across a variety of sectors, including the arts, civic, education, environment, health and hospitals, housing and social service areas.

For more, call 800-677-3800 or visit de.easterseals.com.