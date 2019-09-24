Brett Kauffman, 43, was last seen driving near Polytech High School.

The Delaware State Police are issuing a Gold Alert for Brett Kauffman, 43, who was last seen Tuesday, Sept. 24 driving westbound on Millchop Lane at Walnut Shade Road, near Polytech High School.

Kauffman is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 205 pounds, with short brown hair, hazel eyes and black square glasses. He was last seen wearing a cream short-sleeve button-up shirt with khaki shorts and black Nike slides, police reported.

He was driving an older model maroon Chevrolet Malibu with unknown Virginia tags.

Attempts to locate or communicate with Kauffman have been unsuccessful, and there is a true concern for his safety and welfare, police said.

Anyone with information regarding Brett’s whereabouts is asked to contact Troop 3 at 302-697-4454 or by calling 911. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.