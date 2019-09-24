Stefan Rush-Wilson, 21, has been charged in the fatal shooting of Jarmar Richardson, police say.

UPDATE: Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 9:29 a.m.

Stefan Rush-Wilson, 21, turned himself into the Dover Police Department Monday, Sept. 23, for shooting and killing Jarmar Richardson on the night of Sept. 12.

The shooting occurred on Harmony Lane, near the Dover Fire Department, and Rush-Wilson was identified as a suspect shortly after, police said.

He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in default of $110,000 cash bond on charges of murder first degree and possession of firearm during commission of felony.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Friday, Sept. 13 at 9:35 a.m.

The Dover Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man from Dover Thursday night.

Officers responded to shots fired at the 200 block of Harmony Lane, part of The Village at McKee Branch apartment homes, at 10:32 p.m. Officers found Jarmar Richardson, 18, with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body, police said.

Richardson was transported to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the department at (302)736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.