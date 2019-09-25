Mobile-friendly web page

The Delaware State Auditor’s Office announced a new, mobile platform to make it easier for Delawareans to submit tips about suspected fraud, waste and abuse.

“We live in a mobile world,” said State Auditor Kathy McGuiness. “So we designed a mobile platform for Delawareans that is easy to use and to be another way to communicate with the Auditor’s Office to report suspected fraud, waste or abuse.”

Using a mobile device’s web browser, visit fraud.delaware.gov to go directly to the Auditor Office’s new platform. Users will be asked to add an icon to their Apple or Android mobile device’s homepage. With the icon on the homepage, it works just like a mobile app, without using any storage on the phone and can be used anytime.

“People can still contact our office online, by phone, mail or in person if they want to report anything suspicious,” said McGuiness.

All information or tips submitted remain confidential.