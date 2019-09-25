After reading Caitlin Alifirenka’s “I Will Always Write Back” for their summer reading assignment, Sussex Academy middle school student had a chance to meet her Sept. 6.

Alifirenka’s book is a New York Times-bestselling true story about an American girl and a boy from Zimbabwe and a letter exchange that changed their lives forever. Alifirenka discussed the story and shared her message of how one act of kindness can change someone’s world. Following her presentation, Alifirenka answered student questions and signed their books.

“I love that our Sussex Academy is able to provide opportunities for our students to meet and interact with real world professionals,” said Karen Willey, middle school reading teacher. “Ms. Alifirenka's visit was especially meaningful because not only did she provide our students the chance to see the person behind the book, but she also had a very important and timely message to convey — that of you never know how one small act of kindness can change someone's life forever.”

For more, call 856-3636 or email gina.derrickson@saas.k12.de.us.