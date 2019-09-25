The Bayhealth Foundation recently hosted an event at Rehoboth Beach Country Club featuring Bayhealth’s cancer program and members of its medical leadership team.

It was the latest of several opportunities the Bayhealth Foundation has provided for those in the local community to engage with Bayhealth doctors and to learn more about a specific service line.

Iftekhar Khan, chief of Oncology Services and medical director of Medical Oncology, presented an overview of the Bayhealth Cancer Institute and what it offers to patients and the community, and John Lahaniatis, medical director of Radiation Oncology, spoke about the different areas within that department and the multidisciplinary team.

“As the model for delivery of cancer care has changed over the last decade, we have enhanced our multidisciplinary teams to stay ahead of the curve,” said Khan. “The result of the team based model is a personalized treatment plan for each patient.”

Bayhealth Foundation President Lindsay Rhodenbaugh also did a presentation on Bayhealth as a whole and what is being planned for the organization’s next phase of growth and development.

“Bayhealth has an outstanding cancer program that is highly regarded by the patients we care for,” said Rhodenbaugh. “As more and more people locate to Delaware, we want newcomers and long-term residents alike to be aware of the breadth of our cancer program so they will choose us for their care when the need arises.”

Community members who attended the event also had the opportunity to participate in a Q&A session with the Bayhealth participants.

For more, visit bayhealthfoundation.org or call 744-7015.