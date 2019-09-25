Think Beyond Pink — Beebe Healthcare’s annual women’s health empowerment and wellness conference — will return from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 19 to the South Coastal Library, 43 Kent Ave., Bethany Beach, to discuss key women’s health issues in the community.

Hosted by Beebe Women’s & Children’s Services and Oncology Services, Think Beyond Pink is an opportunity for women to come together with those they already may know and meet other women in the community to start a conversation about life balance, health and the mind-body connection.

Speakers will discuss the challenges women face at all stages of life. This event is designed to educate, inspire and empower women to make lasting changes and nurture relationships in the community.

Free flu shots will be available.

Event is free, but registration is required to thinkbeyondpink2019.eventbrite.com.