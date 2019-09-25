The community is encouraged to join the Allen Cancer Care Center at Nanticoke and the city of Seaford on Oct. 7 for the annual Pink Ribbon Breast Cancer Awareness Walk to “Turn Sussex Pink” and kickoff Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The walk brings community members together to honor breast cancer survivors and remember those who lost their battle with breast cancer.

Pre-walk activities will start at 6:15 p.m. and the walk will kick off at 7 p.m. following a three-block lighted path from the Allen Cancer Care Center at Nanticoke, 701 Middleford Road, Seaford, to Gateway Park, which will be decorated with pink lights and ribbons. The walk will end with a ceremony at Gateway Park that will include opening remarks, a proclamation, a presentation from a featured speaker and an inspirational vocal performance.

For more about the walk or for help scheduling a mammogram, call 629-6611, ext. 3765.

During October, Nanticoke will host several activities to promote breast cancer awareness including the Pink Ribbon Survivor’s Tea on Oct. 11, a Sweet Serenity Fundraiser on Oct. 24, and the annual Bling the Bra fundraising contest running throughout the month. For more about Bling the Bra or to view this year’s full calendar of events, visit nanticoke.org/blingthebra.