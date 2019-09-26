The Delaware Department of Transportation announce to motorists temporary lane closures will occur on the bridge over Silver Lake on Silver Lake Drive, between Lake Drive and Robinsons Drive, Rehoboth Beach, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays, Sept. 30 through mid-November, for the replacement of the existing lighting system on the bridge.

Flaggers will be onsite to direct motorists.

This work will be performed in two stages with underground work beginning Sept. 30. Aerial crews will perform Stage 2 later in the winter.