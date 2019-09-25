The Delaware State Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Alliance announced this year’s Superstars in Business award winners, who will be recognized at an awards ceremony Nov. 6 at Hotel du Pont, Wilmington.

In its 21st year, the Marvin S. Gilman Superstars in Business awards program is named for one of Delaware’s most distinguished small business leaders. Gilman displayed the highest ethical standards, found innovative ways to improve the world around him and inspired others to follow in his footsteps.

The award honors businesses and nonprofit organizations for their outstanding achievements and model approaches to business and management. The awards are presented to companies that have been in business for at least three years, are small businesses based on number of full-time employees, and are members of the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce. Awards of Excellence are also granted to deserving companies.

This year’s winners are:

— Exceptional Care for Children Inc., nonprofit category. Exceptional Care for Children is a nonprofit, pediatric skilled nursing facility and the only organization in Delaware to provide long-term, skilled nursing care to medically-fragile children in a residential setting. ECC provides long-term care, transitional care, and palliative/end-of-life care to children between the ages of birth and 21.

— Bumpers & Company, Certified Public Accountants, 1-24 employee category. Bumpers & Company is a full-service CPA and consulting firm that has been providing outstanding accounting, auditing, tax and management advisory services to businesses, professional, nonprofit and individual clients since 1922.

— Ferris Home Improvements LLC, 25-59 employee category, Headquartered in Newark, Ferris Home Improvements is a locally and family-owned and operated home remodeling company that specializes in roofing, windows and doors, siding, decks, kitchens and bathrooms. Ferris Home Improvements serves tens of thousands of residential and commercial customers annually in and around Delaware, delivering industry-leading professionalism, products, craftsmanship and customer service.

— Assurance Media LLC, 60-150 employee category. Assurance Media is a commercial technology company that creates custom premise security, audiovisual and cabling solutions. Located in Wilmington, this woman‐owned business enables clients to improve their operational efficiency and focus on growth by providing inter‐related services from a single vendor.

Awards of Excellence will be bestowed upon Preston’s March for Energy, nonprofit category; AlphaGraphics, 1-24 employee category; Whisman, Giordano & Associates, 25-59 employee category; and Tidewater Utilities Inc., 60-150 employee category.

For more, visit dscc.com/superstarsinbusiness.