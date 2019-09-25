49-year-old female pedestrian from New Castle tried to cross outside a crosswalk from an unknown direction

A 34-year-old male from Bear was driving a 2006 Dodge Charger westbound on Pulaski Highway — U.S. Route 40 — east of Holly Avenue around 11:07 p.m.

A 49-year-old female pedestrian from New Castle tried to cross outside a crosswalk from an unknown direction when she was struck by the Charger, according to the report. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The operator of the vehicle remained on scene and did not sustain any injury.

It is reported that the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing with no reflective gear and did not have a flashlight.

Her name will not be released at this time pending notification of next of kin.

The crash is still under investigation by the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit.