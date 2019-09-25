The Friends of the Lewes Public Library are seeking candidates from the greater Lewes area to serve three-year appointments on the board of directors.

Interested individuals must be a current member of the Friends of the Lewes Public Library. To be considered, send a completed application to Candace Vessella, President, Friends of the Lewes Public Library Board of Directors, 111 Adams Ave., Lewes DE 19958 by Nov. 14. Applications may be picked up at the library or downloaded lewes.lib.de.us.

The board of directors’ purpose is to raise funds for such uses as purchasing lending materials including books, sponsoring performances, and enhancing the Children's Program, as well as promote the library. The Friends operate the Just Between Friends Shop located inside the Lewes Public Library and are seeking individuals willing to be active board members to enhance and improve the all-volunteer operation of this enterprise and other fundraising activities.

Board meetings are held monthly. For more, call 703-2212 or visit lewes.lib.de.us.