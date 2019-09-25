In celebration of October’s National Pizza Month and Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Grotto Pizza, with locations in Delaware and Maryland, announced a partnership with Susan G. Komen, the world’s largest breast cancer organization, to raise money to fund breast cancer research and provide real-time help to those that are facing the disease.

Recognizing a shared commitment to support the local Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore communities, Grotto Pizza has pledged to donate $2 for every specialty pizza sold during October to Susan G. Komen.

“Grotto Pizza is proud to use the National Pizza Month platform as a unique opportunity to raise money for the fight against breast cancer,” said Jeff Gosnear, vice president of Grotto Pizza. “One of the core values at Grotto Pizza is supporting our neighbors and customers, and this new partnership with Susan G. Komen provides a new and impactful way for our locations to get involved with an organization whose mission is to save lives by meeting the most critical needs in our communities and investing in innovative research to prevent and cure breast cancer.”

Visit any Grotto Pizza during October and order a specialty pie, and $2 will go straight to breast cancer research. Specialty pies include Mama Grotto, Baker’s Choice, Meat Lovers, Classic Margherita, Buffalo Chicken, Milano, Grande, Grand Fiesta and the gluten-free Pizza.

For more, visit grottopizza.com.