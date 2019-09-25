The Historic Lewes Farmer Market, set for 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 28, is the year’s last at George H.P. Smith Park, at Dupont and Johnson avenues in downtown Lewes, before the Fall Market begins at the Shields Elementary School parking lot.

Market customers will find pumpkins, Brussel sprouts, broccoli, sweet potatoes, mesclun salad mixes, arugula, cabbage, winter squash, Gala, Honeycrisp, and Fuji apples, apple butter, apple jelly, pure apple cider, and apple-cider doughnuts — all freshly made and picked for the fall market. There’s also pasture-raised chicken, lamb, beef, pork, eggs, yogurt, butter, pies, fall soups, fresh-baked breads, pies, jellies, jams, breakfast muffins and scones.

Authors Rob DeSalle and Ian Tattersall will discuss their book “A Natural History of Beer” at 10 a.m. in the demo tent. In their book and presentation, DeSalle and Tattersall show what beer can teach us about biology, history, and the natural world, taking us from ancient Mesopotamian fermentation practices to the resurgent American craft brewery. This demo is a partnered demonstration between the Lewes History Book Festival and the Historic Lewes Farmers Market.

The market offers food stamps at the market. The HLFM matches up to $20 each participant each week with HLFM bonus bucks. SNAP participants are encouraged to come to the food stamps tent at the market to pick up the bonus $20. In addition to food stamps, the market welcomes participants in Delaware's Women, Infants and Children program. WIC coupons can be used to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at the market.

Parking can be found at the Shields Elementary School and Lewes School parking lots at the intersection of Savannah Road and Sussex Drive.

For more, visit historiclewesfarmersmarket.org or call 644-1436.