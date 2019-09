The Lewes Police Department will host a fall meet-and-greet from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Margaret H. Rollins Community Center, 111 Adams Ave., Lewes.

Chief of Police Tom Spell and members of the administrative and patrol staff will be on hand to meet the public, provide a presentation on the operations of the Lewes Police Department and hear feedback and answer questions from the public.

Light refreshments will be served.

For more, call 645-6264.