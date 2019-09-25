Nanticoke Health Services announced Kunal Agarwal is presenting a lecture on obstructive sleep apnea at the Family Medicine Experience Conference, held Sept. 24-28 in Philadelphia.

FMX is the American Academy of Family Physicians’ largest annual meeting with more than 5,000 physicians in attendance.

Agarwal is board-certified in family medicine and sleep medicine and is a member of the American Academy of Family Medicine, American Academy of Sleep Medicine, American College of Chest Physicians, American Medical Association and American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin. He was recognized as a “Top Doctor” for 2017 and 2018 through Delaware Today Magazine.

Agarwal serves as the medical director for the Nanticoke Sleep Disorders Centers, where he is available to see adult and pediatric sleep patients at both locations in Seaford and Millsboro.

To schedule an appointment, call 990-3300.