The historic Newlin Grist Mill, 219 Cheyney Road, Glen Mills, Pennsylvania, will host its annual Run for the Mill 5K trail run through the 160-acre park at 9 a.m. Oct. 19.

The event also includes a one-mile, “walk at your own pace” course. Both races support historical and environmental preservation, and help keep Newlin Grist Mill running. Proceeds will go toward the restoration of the historic water system which powers the mill.

Registration opens at 8 a.m. the morning of the race, followed by a warm-up at 8:45 a.m. led by Power Plant Gym. The 5K trail run starts at 9 a.m., while the one-mile walk kicks off at 9:15 a.m. A kids’ fun dash will be held at 9:45 a.m. Awards will be given at 10 a.m., and Bryn Mawr Trust will provide an ice cream truck.

Registration is $30 per person for the run and $15 per person for the walk, available at bit.ly/2lAQFDR.