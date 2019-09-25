Plantation Lakes, a golf community located in Millsboro of approximately 900 homes and growing, will hold its fourth annual Breast Cancer Event, a weekend-long celebration Oct. 11-13 at the Plantation Lakes Community Center.

Gift baskets will be raffled off as well as a mega-restaurant package, including 16 restaurants each donating a $100 gift certificate. A golf tournament will be held Oct. 13, as well as a raffle for a mega-golf package including nine courses each donating a round of golf for four. Tickets for both raffles are on sale now at bit.ly/2lxelst.

Proceeds will again benefit the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition, a 501(3)(c) organization. The past events have been successful due to the support of businesses, neighbors and the town of Millsboro all helping to raise funds for this important cause.

The goal is to surpass the 2018 donation of $14,590.

For more, visit debreastcancer.org.