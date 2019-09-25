Rehoboth Beach has a newly completed piece of art — a coastal-themed mural at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center.

The city, in partnership with the Rehoboth Art League, commissioned Brett Steeves as the artist for the mural. Steeves was chosen from a field of artists who submitted designs and work schedules for the project.

The new mural is on the exterior of the Convention Center and is visible from the Baltimore Avenue approach to the building. The iconic mural includes local landmarks, nautical creatures, and coastal scenery.

With an extensive portfolio of murals in museums, corporate environs, restaurants and designer homes, Steeves enjoys most the planning and creation of public murals.

“Forging this mural that is informed by local community pride as well as its history rewards everyone,” said Steeves. “Murals not only rejuvenate the walls on which they are painted, but they create a sense of place that, otherwise, may have been faltering. Murals allow a unique opportunity to develop meaningful dialogue with the everyday viewer.”

The new mural is part of Mayor Paul Kuhns’ commitment to creating a City Hall that is a vibrant public space and is welcoming for all.

“City Hall has been an incredible success, showcasing the work of artists, both to city employees and to everyone who comes into City Hall to conduct business,” said Kuhns. “This mural is a great example of how we continue to incorporate the arts into everything we do as a city, elevate and value the contributions of individual artists, and also provide opportunities for artists to showcase their work to a wider audience. The mural celebrates what’s most special and unique about our community.”

The city plans a ceremonial ribbon-cutting for the completion of the mural.

For more, call 227-6181, ext. 522, or email communications@cityofrehoboth.com.