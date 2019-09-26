Three people were injured by gunshot and graze wounds Sept. 25.

An unknown suspect fired a gun early Wednesday morning when a group of people got into an argument outside Allure Nightclub, off North Dupont Highway near Home Depot, police said.

Three people were driven to Kent General Hospital in private cars when the police arrived at 1:24 a.m. Police believe the shooting happened on the nightclub’s property next to the parking lot as the club was closing.

A man from Seaford, 28, will require surgery for a gunshot wound to his left bicep, police said. A woman from Dover, 26, was treated for a graze wound to the left side of her head and was released.

A woman from Dover, 32, reported that a bullet grazed her left hand, however there was no visible injury, and she declined medical treatment, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with information to contact the department at (302)736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.