SoDel Cares, the philanthropic arm of Rehoboth Beach-based SoDel Concepts, donated $4,000 to Primeros Pasos, an early childhood care and education center in Georgetown.

Primeros Pasos offers children a culturally sensitive and diverse environment. The bilingual staff ensures that the children’s needs are met, and there is a high teacher-student ratio.

“Primeros Pasos has expanded to meet the needs of their community,” said Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts. “We are aligned with their mission to support as many children and their families as possible.”

A Delaware Stars Level 5 program, the center recently opened a 4,500-square-foot facility designed to support its programming. Plans call for an additional building on the 139-acre property to serve 75 more children.

For more on Primeros Pasos, visit primerospasosde.org. For more on SoDel Cares, visit sodelcares.com.