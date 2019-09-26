William Cane, 19, was arrested for a Sept. 22 shooting that injured two people.

UPDATE: Thursday, Sept. 26 at 9:47 a.m.

William Cane, 19, has been arrested for the shooting that occurred in Dover Park Sunday, Sept. 22, Dover Police said.

The Milford Police Department received information that Cane was involved in the shooting and found him Wednesday, Sept. 25.

Dover Police detectives questioned Cane and he confessed that he was involved in the shooting, police said. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $126,500 bond for two counts of assault first degree, possession of firearm during commission of felony, two counts of possession of firearm/ammo by person prohibited, illegal gang participation, reckless endangering first degree, conspiracy second degree and assault third degree.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Monday, Sept. 23 at 12:32 p.m.

Two men were injured in a shooting in Dover Park Sunday night, police said.

At 6:47 p.m., officers responded to shots fired at the park, 1210 White Oak Road, and found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was transported by EMS to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital.

A 20-year-old man had gunshot wounds to his arm and hip, and a private vehicle drove him to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital. The suspects possibly shot from a moving vehicle and fled, police said.

Both victims are listed in stable condition as of Sept. 23, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302)736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may be sent via Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.