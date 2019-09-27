The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash in Frankford.

Around 8:10 a.m. on Thursday, September 26, a Mercury Milan was traveling westbound on Daisey Street (Route 54), approaching the intersection with northbound DuPont Boulevard (Route 113), which is controlled by a posted stop sign. At the same time, a Ford F-250 was traveling northbound on DuPont Boulevard in the left lane, approaching the intersection at Daisey Street.

For unknown reasons, the operator of the Milan failed to remain stopped at the stop sign and pulled directly into the path of the F-250. The two cars collided.

The operator of the Mercury Milan, 37-year-old Bruce E. Eckerd Jr., of Frankford, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The operator of the Ford F-250, a 31-year-old male from Delmar, was transported to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, as was his front seat passenger.

The intersection at DuPont Boulevard northbound was closed for approximately 2.5 hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.