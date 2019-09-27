Whitehall features photographic memorial at its annual Vet Fest.

At its Sept. 28 Vet Fest celebration, the Whitehall will display the traveling memorial “Remembering Our Fallen.” It includes 20 Delaware veterans who have died in combat since 9/11.

It will be open Friday, Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. at Whitehall’s town hall, 801 Mapleton Avenue, Middletown with a welcome ceremony the public is encouraged to attend.

Remembering Our Fallen is a photographic war memorial. Organizer Brian DiSabatino, chief executive officer of EDiS Company, saw the exhibit in Chicago and he said in a press release, “I suddenly realized how out of touch I had become with the individual stories of loss, as I moved from memorial panel to memorial panel,” he said. “I wanted to introduce all 5,200 lost warriors to Delaware. I wanted to remind us all that their families need us as much today as they did the day they lost their children.”

Vet Fest is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and includes a run/walk, parade and music festival.

The memorial will be displayed until Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.