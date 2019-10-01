The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of Bacons Road, between St. George Road and Bi-State Boulevard, Laurel, from 5 a.m. Oct. 7 to 11:59 p.m. Oct. 9.

Delmarva Central Railroad will resurface and perform general maintenance on its railroad crossings.

Eastbound detour route is Bacons Road to St. George Road onto Bi-State Boulevard and return to Bacons Road. Westbound detour route is Bacons Road onto Bi-State Boulevard to St. George Road and back to Bacons Road.

Detour signage will be posted.