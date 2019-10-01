48-year-old Seaford woman dies in crash

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Seaford.

The incident occurred on Monday, September 30, around 3:30 p.m., as a 2017 Fiat Coupe traveling eastbound on County Seat Highway (Route 9) stopped at the intersection of Asbury Road, intending to turn left. A 2014 Ford Mustang was traveling eastbound on County Seat Highway, approaching the Fiat, and a 2009 Ford Econoline van was traveling westbound on County Seat Highway, approaching the intersection of Asbury Road.

For unknown reasons, the operator of the Mustang failed to perceive that the Fiat was stopped. The Mustang struck the rear of the Fiat, causing it to spin directly into the path of the van. The van then struck the Fiat, causing it to overturn onto its roof.

The operator of the Fiat, a 48-year-old female from Seaford, was properly restrained and pronounced deceased at the scene. Her name is being withheld at this time pending the notification of next of kin.

The operator of the Mustang, a 36-year-old male from Georgetown, was properly restrained. He was transported to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, where he was treated and released.

The operator of the van, a 43-year-old male from Salisbury, Maryland, was properly restrained. He was transported to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, where he was treated and released. A passenger in the van that was not properly restrained was also transported to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

County Seat Highway, in the area of Asbury Road, was closed for approximately 5.5 hours while the crash was investigated.

The crash continues to remain under investigation by the Collision Reconstruction Unit.