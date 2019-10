Community Bank Delaware donated $1,000 towards the True-Blue Jazz Festival.

Conceived and produced by Eddie Sherman and Peggy Raley, the 2019 Festival celebrates its seventh year honoring jazz by focusing on “straight ahead” or “mainstream” Jazz. The festival is set for Oct. 17-19; for a listing of performance dates, schedules, events and tickets, visit truebluejazz.org.

For more on Community Bank Delaware, call 226-3333 or visit communitybankdelaware.com.