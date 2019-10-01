The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s DuPont Nature Center at Mispillion Harbor Reserve closed for the winter Sept. 28, and will reopen April 1, 2020, for the busy spring and summer seasons.

The center is owned and operated by DNREC’s Division of Fish & Wildlife and provides programming and exhibits about Delaware Bayshore aquatic life.

During the winter closure, the DuPont Nature Center’s handicap-accessible observation deck will remain open from dawn to dusk daily. The deck offers views of the Mispillion Harbor and surrounding saltmarsh and sandy beach habitat as well as a view of the Delaware Bay. During this time, visitors may see wildlife such as foxes, raccoons, bald eagles, northern harriers and a variety of waterfowl such as buffleheads, hooded mergansers and common goldeneye. Though the nature center is recognized as a place to view the spring shorebird migration, the viewing deck also provides excellent opportunities to see shorebirds like dunlin, sanderlings and black-bellied plovers in the fall and winter months as well.

The nature center deck will not be actively maintained while the center is closed. Visitors are advised to take into consideration weather conditions prior to accessing the deck.

DNREC’s DuPont Nature Center is located at 2992 Lighthouse Road, east of Milford. Admission is free and open to the public.

For more, call 422-1329 or visit de.gov/dnc.